Choose your Dons XI for Motherwell visit

BBC
Aberdeen selector
After Saturday's dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final, Aberdeen welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie in the first round of post-split fixtures.

But who should get the nod from Peter Leven to start at the weekend?

Put yourself in Leven's shoes and pick your XI here.