Chong's nutmeg stuns Spurs to give Luton Town lead
The Hatters are off and running early as Tahith Chong's lovely nutmeg finish finds the back of the net to give Luton Town a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
One Rockies pitcher finished the inning with a 38.75 ERA. The next one finished with a 162 ERA.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.