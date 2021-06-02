‘Choked’: Nadal’s opponent flubs set points at French Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS – Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place.

Just taking a set off the guy is nearly impossible, too. So when Alexei Popyrin twice came within a point of doing so during their encounter at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 3 of this year’s tournament, the enormity of it all was just too much for the King of Clay’s 21-year-old opponent.

“Choked,” was Popyrin’s self-assessment.

Nadal began his bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title – and 14th at the French Open, adding to a mark he keeps adding to, year after year – with a, yes, straight-set victory over Popyrin.

The 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3) triumph increased Nadal’s run to 26 consecutive sets in Paris, dating to the last two of the 2019 final that he won against Dominic Thiem. Nadal won all 21 sets he played across seven matches at the 2020 French Open, which was played in the autumnal chill of September-October after being postponed from its usual calendar spot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like I was a little bit scared to get injured, no? But that’s past,” Nadal said Tuesday. “This year … everybody is much more comfortable.”

Back to its usual May-June schedule, the tournament has been held more under the sort of conditions Mallorca’s Nadal enjoys – the temperature was around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius) on Tuesday under a sun-filled sky, although rain was in Wednesday’s forecast – and he played rather well against Popyrin until a shaky patch in the third set.

Nadal trailed 5-2, and Popyrin was a point from ending the set streak while serving at 5-3, 40-30.

But Popyrin couldn’t close the deal there, double-faulting to deuce. Then came another set point for the 63rd-ranked Australian at Ad-In, but he shanked a leaping overhead, nearly hitting Nadal with the ball several feet beyond the baseline.

Two wild forehand misses later, Popyrin had given away the game. And soon enough, the match belonged to Nadal, too.

“The moment got to my head a little bit. You know, taking a set off Nadal, especially in French Open, is not the easiest thing to do,” Popyrin said.

And then, with a smile, he added: “The guy is solid. What can I say?”

Indeed, it’s not as if Nadal was feeling any sort of pressure at that juncture of the match. His mindset, he said afterward, essentially amounted to: “So what if I dropped that set? I already was up by two to none.”

“Match point is a different story,” he said. “You lose the point, you’re (done). You are back home. Here, you lose the set. OK. We are playing best-of-five. The other player needs to win two more sets to beat you, and I know I’m going to be there fighting for every single point.”

As good as Nadal is at Roland Garros, he is seeded only No. 3, because the French Open sticks strictly to the rankings to determine its seedings. That left him behind No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who owns 18 major titles.

Djokovic played his first-round match at Roland Garros during Tuesday’s night session, going up against Tennys Sandgren of the United States.

The top-ranked woman, Ash Barty, played much earlier – and it looked for a bit as if her stay in the draw would not last long.

Elsewhere, Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the tournament with an injured ankle, while No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev lost his opening match in five sets.

Dealing with a left hip problem, Barty struggled through a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win against 70th-ranked American Bernarda Pera in her first match in Paris since winning the 2019 title.

Barty decided not to try to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing instead to remain home in Australia.

In the buildup to this French Open, she played 13 matches on clay, winning 11. But she was forced to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome in May because of an injury to her right arm, raising concerns about her condition ahead of the trip to Paris.

“I just keep fighting, I just keep trying,” Barty said after improving her three-set match record to 12-2 this year.

‘Choked’: Nadal’s opponent flubs set points at French Open originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Rafael Nadal opens French Open campaign with straight-sets success

    The Spaniard came from 5-3 down in the third set to win 6-3 6-2 7-6 (3) at Roland Garros.

  • King vs queen: Defending French champs practice together

    For an audience with the “King of Clay,” the current queen of clay thought it best to come prepared. Worried that she might run short of things to say, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she readied some talking points before hitting balls in a training session in Paris with her idol, 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal. Unlike many of his opponents, Swiatek got a huge thrill from being on the receiving end of the kicking, spinning left-handed Nadal forehand that spits off the dust.

  • French Open day three: Barty battles injury as Nadal and Djokovic ease through

    The story of the third day of action at Roland Garros.

  • Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens

    Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.

  • Diego Schwartzman tells 60 Minutes+ about his match with Rafael Nadal

    Enrique Acevedo speaks with "El Peque," Spanish for "Shorty," about facing Rafael Nadal. See the story on 60 Minutes+, streaming now only on Paramount+.

  • Tennis-Venus and Gauff bow out in first round of French Open doubles

    Venus Williams and Coco Gauff, 23 years apart in age, fell at the first hurdle of the French Open women's doubles on Wednesday when they lost 7-6(5) 4-6 3-6 to 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai. Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run to the fourth round as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, when she knocked out Williams, her idol and a seven-time major winner, in her opening match. She also beat fellow American Williams at last year's Australian Open on her way to the fourth round in Melbourne.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas demanding more from himself ahead of showdown with John Isner

    Tsitsipas defeated Pedro Martinez while Isner saw off Filip Krajinovic.

  • Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns

    The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka's stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players' concerns about mental health.

  • Naomi Osaka – the talented introvert who makes a point of getting people talking

    The 23-year-old said that she did not want to be a distraction and would be taking time away from the court.

  • Tennis-Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi

    Toni Nadal moulded his nephew Rafael into the greatest claycourt player the world has ever seen but the magic is yet to rub off on his new charge, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. With the wily Nadal sitting at courtside on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime was fancied to claim a first main draw victory at Roland Garros when he took on Italian veteran Andreas Seppi on Court 13. But it was not to be as a rock-solid Seppi, ranked 98th in the world, claimed a 6-3 7-6(8) 4-6 6-4 win.

  • Why is Mukesh Ambani building an international undersea cable system?

    After conquering telecom connectivity within India, the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is now all set to place the country at the centre of an international submarine cable network.

  • Tesla recalls nearly 6,000 U.S. cars over potentially loose bolts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 6,000 U.S. vehicles because brake caliper bolts could be loose, with the potential to cause a loss of tire pressure, documents made public on Wednesday show. Tesla's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten, or replace, the caliper bolts as necessary. Tesla said that loose caliper bolts could allow the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim, which could cause a loss of tire pressure in "very rare circumstances."

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas strolls into third round with win over Martinez

    PARIS (Reuters) -Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled past Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a scrappy contest on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open. Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals in 2020, is considered one of the main contenders to challenge Rafa Nadal for the title at Roland Garros after the 22-year-old's triumph at the Monte-Carlo Masters and in Lyon in the lead-up to the claycourt Grand Slam. "I've had good weeks this year, I've had some good results, but, of course, I feel like there's always better," Tsitsipas, who improved his tour-leading wins tally in the season to 34, said in his on-court interview.

  • 5 stores like Zara that nobody knows about yet

    In an effort to diversify my post-COVID wardrobe without spending way over my budget, I’m looking toward these five stores like Zara instead The post 5 stores like Zara that nobody knows about yet appeared first on In The Know.

  • Bashar Assad's inevitable presidential victory is another sign of the limits on the US's power

    For the sake of the Syrian people, Assad should go, but that change of regime isn't going to happen at the US's behest.

  • Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.

  • Matthew Perry confirms split with Molly Hurwitz after a seven-month engagement

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who's been in a big spotlight lately, wishes Molly Hurwitz the best after saying some things just don't work out.

  • Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

    The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution date for the second of two men on death row suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between dying by firing squad or the electric chair. Owens and another man on death row, Brad Sigmon, sued South Carolina earlier this month, arguing that they can’t be electrocuted or shot since they were sentenced under a prior law that made lethal injection the default execution method. The state Department of Corrections has previously said the electric chair is ready to use.

  • Kathleen Turner dishes on her crush on Michael Douglas and their TV reunion

    The actress recalls working on "Romancing the Stone" with her "Kominsky Method" costar.

  • One iconic picture from each year of Queen Elizabeth's record 69-year reign

    Britain's monarch was officially crowned in 1953; however she technically became Queen a year earlier, after the death of her father King George.