From the 'Choke at Doak' to 'Ward to Dunn' here are FSU fans' favorite Florida rivalry memories

While Florida State and Florida are separated by only 148 miles, "neighborly" isn't the word to describe their relationship.

One of the fiercest rivalries in college football bookends the regular season for both teams as the Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 ACC) look to close out the regular season undefeated against the Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) in the Swamp on Saturday.

No. 5 FSU is battling to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive while a Florida win gives it bowl eligibility. Tensions are high, but it wouldn't feel like an FSU/UF game if they weren't.

The Seminoles and Gators are scheduled to kick off a 7 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Ahead of the game, fans took to X- formerly Twitter - and Facebook to share their favorite memories from this storied rivalry.

1994: The Choke at Doak

These five words flooded all across our social media platforms for good reason. The 1994 matchup at Doak Campbell ended in a 31-31 tie, but the final score was one almost no one could've predicted, considering how the game was trending.

Entering the fourth quarter, No. 7 FSU was down to No. 4 Florida, 31-3, likely facing its second loss of the season. The Seminoles scored 28 straight points in the fourth quarter, tying the NCAA record for biggest fourth-quarter comeback, to walk away with one of the most thrilling ties in program history.

"I was at my Aunt’s house watching," Kelli Findlan Yselonia said on Facebook. "A lot of Gators in my family. All the FSU family had slowly left the room. I was still there. Then was jumping around and yelling at the end!"

"The choke at Doak is the best for me," Greg Dasher said on X. "Ended up in a section with some obnoxious Gator fans. Guess who made up for it. Surprised I didn’t get arrested or hit."

"The Choke at Doak was my favorite as a student," April Novo said on X. "I was hanging over the railing shouting at Spurrier as UF left the field. What a game!"

1993: Ward to Dunn

Another game that's defined by just one phrase, was a clutch pass from FSU quarterback Charlie Ward to wide receiver Warrick Dunn that was one of the many highlights in the Seminoles' run to the 1993 National Championship.

Holding onto a narrow 27-21 lead late in the fourth quarter, on third down from their own 21, Ward found Dunn for a 79-yard touchdown reception to seal the deal on a 33-21 victory. In its next game, FSU defeated Nebraska, 18-16, to win the program's first national championship.

"Sitting front row goal line at the puddle in Gainesville when Warrick Dunn scored in 93, the picture is from Orlando Sentinel and autographed by Burt Reynolds," R A Andrews said on X.

Photo featuring FSU fans at the 1993 FSU/Florida matchup signed by Burt Reynolds. The photo was published in the Orlando Sentinel.

"Ward to Dunn and it’s not even close," @Tmask75 said on X.

"Ward to Dunn 1993 at Florida. Swamp was super loud on that 3rd down play," Shelton Todd said on Facebook.

"Painfully loud! I think that was the loudest crowd I have ever experienced. But it got quiet real quick," John Conboy replied on Facebook.

2003: Swindle in the Swamp

Florida State coach Bobby Bowden complains about a call during the second quarter against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2003. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

Florida fans have tagged the 2003 matchup in Gainseville the "Swindle in the Swamp", but FSU fans remember the game fondly. Several disputed calls throughout the game sparked a larger discussion in the NCAA on the usage of instant replay to make close calls.

Going back to the game, No. 11 Florida held a slim lead over Florida 34-31 late in the fourth quarter before FSU quarterback Chris Rix converted on fourth and 14 to keep the Seminoles' hopes alive. On the same drive, Rix found wide receiver PK Sam for a 52-yard touchdown to a 38–34 victory.

It was only fitting that a fight between the two teams broke out after the game after FSU players celebrated on top of the "F" logo at center field.

"Me - in 2003 jumping over my couch going out the back door and running circles around my house outside hollering and doing the warchant after Chris Rix threw a 52-yard td pass to PK Sam to beat that team down south 38-33," Timothy Atkinson said on X.

"4th & 14 Rix to Robinson. And the subsequent Rix to Sam TD for the win," @ActiveAgent said on X. "I was in BHG that nite. As an FSU fan, it was lit. Sitting amongst the Gates fans as time wound down, they were talking mad ish. Then, the double dagger. It was grand."

"My favorite memory had to be in 2003 when the Gator fans cried and whined about the officiating and Chris Rix stole their soul by converting a long 4th down to D Robb at midfield then the long TD pass for the win, Robert Carpentieri said on Facebook. "Our daughter was in the Chiefs, and after celebrating with the Chiefs we left the stadium together.

"The Gator fans outside the stadium tried to verbally abuse us when they saw our daughter walking with us still in her Chiefs uniform… “cheaters” they yelled…Finally, I just went with it and laughed, telling them “Sure we cheated you…. That just made it sweeter."

Other favorite FSU/UF rivalry memories

Members of the Florida State Seminoles football team and fans celebrate the team’s victory over the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

1977 - No. 19 FSU 37, Florida 9 - "My sophomore year in 1977 (Bobby’s 2nd season) FSU rolled into the Swamp and beat the Gators for the 1st time in a decade. The celebration spilled out of campus, through the streets of Tallahassee and the whole town descended on the historic stadium to meet the team at 2 a.m." - @MJinFlorida on X

"37-9 in 1977. First win since 1967, I was 11 years old. Incredible win!" - @SonnyBigbish on X

1980 - No. 3 FSU 17, No. 19 Florida 13: "It was the fourth win in a row over UF under Coach Bowden. During the December graduation, President Sliger congratulated us on being the first class to have experienced defeating the Gators all four years. What made it even better was my family was in attendance. Dad and Brother are both UF grads. - Susan Harris Bruener on Facebook

1996 - No. 2 FSU 24, No. 1 Florida 21: "1 vs 2. Echo of the whistle. Beat them in Tally and tore down our own goalposts." - Ryan Romeo on Facebook

1998 - No. 4 FSU 23, No. 5 Florida 12: "1998 when UF QB Doug Johnson threw a football at Bowden but missed. Bowden was asked what would have happened if his QB threw at Spurrier. Bowden: "He would have hit him”. - @FSU2Times on X

2022 - No. 16 FSU 45, Florida 38: "I’m too young to go to any 80s, 90s or early 2000s games.But last year when we won in Doak. Travis had his best game as a Nole. And it ended with the fan base pouring onto the field, including myself. I’ll never forget that night." - Corey Bates on Facebook

"Been to a lot of them at Doak over the last decade and a half but last year's magic with JTrav was special. That said anytime we beat them is great since I’m married to a Gator and we talk smack all year!" - @mjinvegeta on X

Unknown year: "Daughter was in Shands. It was the day of the big football game. Her doc walked in and handed me a box of tissues and said given the game he thought I'd need these. Later after our Noles whooped the gators, he came back in. I gave him the tissues back and told him he definitely needed them, not me." Debra Gallo on Facebook.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are FSU football fans favorite Florida rivalry memories