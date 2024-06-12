'What choice has he got?'
With Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson looking set to stay with the club after returning from his mixed loan spell at Union Berlin, the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast discusses the midfielder's Elland Road future.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
"May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows," Vinicius wrote.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.