Who’s your choice for 2017 rookie of the year?

Wednesday’s PFT Live is packed even more full of football fun than usual. For starters, Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Westbrook will spend two full hours with us in studio.

But there’s more.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa joins the show for a 10-minute discussion about his team and his career development as he enters year two of what could end up being a great NFL career. We’ll likewise hear from Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, who’ll enter first season in Chicago as the starter.

Also, in honor of the fact that Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year, Brian and I will call dibs on various incoming players who could end up winning the 2017 award, offensively or defensively. We’ll each pick five, and we’re happy to beg, borrow, or steal any ideas you may have in the comments.

Join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and/or for the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.