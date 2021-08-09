Choctaw Nation cancels Labor Day Festival for second year

Aug. 9—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced Monday it cancelled the annual Labor Day Festival for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in awareness of public health, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Labor Day Festival due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area," the tribe said in a press release.

In the weekly county update issued July 28 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 964 active cases of COVID-19 were reported within the tribe's 10-and-a-half-county area.

The tribe announced earlier this year the annual event was going to feature a "narrowed schedule" with a primary focus on the culture of the Choctaw Nation.

Last week, the tribe made masks mandatory for all Choctaw Nation employees and in July made mandatory masks for all visitors to Choctaw Nation health facilities.

According to Randy Sachs, director of public relations for the tribe, the tribe's community protection division monitors COVID numbers across a three-state region.

"They monitor the number of positive infections per 100,000 over an entire region — a hybrid of some 33 counties around the Choctaw reservation along with some basic CDC guidelines and recommendations," Sachs said.

Sachs said the threshold for masking was "anything over 25 cases per 100,000" in the OSDH's weekly numbers.

According to the OSDH's COVID Alert Map, every county within the tribe's 10-and-a-half county area was over the threshold and were in the "orange" risk phase.

"This moderate risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread," the OSDH explains.

The CDC lists all of the counties in the tribe's boundaries under a "high" risk of community transmission.

