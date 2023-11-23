Chocolate and cranberry shards recipe
This is a great thing to place on the table at the end of a dinner party as an alternative dessert, or bring out later on at a drinks party. Break it up into rough shapes and serve it in a bowl or on a tray.
Timings
Prep time: 5 minutes, plus chilling time
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves
4-6
Ingredients
250g dark chocolate (70 per cent), chopped
50g dried cranberries, chopped
Method
Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water (don’t let the water touch the bowl) and stir until melted.
Line a flat baking tray with silicone or greaseproof paper and pour on the chocolate, scraping out the contents of the bowl with a spatula and spreading the chocolate as thin as possible. Scatter over the cranberries and refrigerate for an hour.
To serve, break the chocolate into large, rough shards. If you want, you can store them in an airtight container in the freezer.