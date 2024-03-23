Chock and Bates seal unbeaten season with figure skating world title

American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates on the way to successfully defending their ice dance title at the Figure Skating World Championships on Saturday (Minas Panagiotakis)

American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates successfully defended their ice dance crown at figure skating's World Championships on Saturday to seal an undefeated season.

The Montreal-based Chock, 31, and Bates, 35, finished with a total of 222.20 points to pip Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who finished second with 219.68.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri finished third with a total of 216.52.

"We could not be more thrilled," Chock said after Saturday's win. "And to do it in our adopted hometown of Montreal -- the support has been incredible."

Leading after scoring a season-best 90.08 in Friday's rhythm dance, Chock and Bates were outscored by Gilles and Poirier in Saturday's free dance.

However the Canadian duo's tally was not enough to dislodge Chock and Bates from first place, leaving the Americans celebrating a second straight world title.

Chock and Bates became a partnership in 2011 and are engaged to be married later this year.

This year, they have won Grand Prix events on home ice and in Finland, taken the Grand Prix Final and also captured their fifth US crown.

