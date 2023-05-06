Chloe's Dream: Sixth horse death in lead up to 149th running of Kentucky Derby

Another horse has died Saturday at Churchill Downs, the Courier Journal has confirmed. This death came at the sixth in the leadup to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Chloe's Dream was vanned off following Race 2 − which was on the dirt track − and euthanized due to a right front knee injury, The Courier Journal has confirmed.

Jockey Corey Lanerie was rounding the first turn when Chloe's Dream pulled up, about 23 seconds into the race.

The gelding "went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up and was vanned off," according to the Equibase race report.

Freezing Point: Seventh horse dies at Churchill Downs in leadup to Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 2023 live updates: Latest on field, odds, highlights from Churchill Downs

More: Sudden death of two horses at Churchill Downs leaves industry questioning what happened

The death comes after five horses died in six days around the hollowed ground: one in the paddock, one during a race on the turf track, two after turf races and one after morning training on the dirt track.

Two of those deaths were sudden deaths of horses owned by the same trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr.

Saturday, 31 horses were scratched from races at the track, including Forte, a Kentucky Derby 3-1 favorite.

This story will update.

Olivia Evans contributed to this report.

Kentucky Derby 2023 pre-race reading

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Chloe's Dream dies at Churchill Downs during the Derby Day