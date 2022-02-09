Chloe Kim’s Net Worth Includes Her Huge Endorsement Deals—Here’s How Much She Makes

Breaking records isn’t only for the slopes! Chloe Kim’s net worth proves that being a professional snowboarder can earn an athlete some serious dough—especially if they’re as talented as her.

Kim was born to South Korean parents on April 23, 2000, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in Torrance, California, where both of her parents worked. From a young age, Kim began showing signs of athleticism, so her father introduced her to snowboarding by the time she was four. The majority of her early training took place at the southern California resort of Mountain High. Her outstanding abilities quickly drew the attention of teachers who worked there, and at the age of six, she was accepted as an official member of Team Mountain High.

More from StyleCaster





Watch ‘2022 Winter Olympics’ on Peacock $0+







Buy Now



After realizing just how talented their daughter was, Kim’s parents decided to bring her to Geneva, Switzerland for further training between the ages of eight to 10. After wrapping up her training overseas, Kim returned to California as a teen, where she continued to train at Mammoth Mountain and joined the U.S. Snowboarding Team in 2013.

It was also around this time that Kim began competing at the Winter X Games, where she has had huge success throughout her career. When she was 13, she earned her first silver medal at the game. She went on to qualify for the Sochi Winter Olympics the following year, but she wasn’t allowed to compete because she was too young. Instead, Kim focused her sights on the X Games once again, breaking records and landing many medals. These include her two gold medals at the 2016 X Games, making her the first person under the age of 16 to achieve these wins during a single competition. During the same year, Kim also became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080 spins at the U.S. Snowboarding Grand Prix. She landed a perfect score of 100 points, making her the second snowboarder in history after Shaun White to do so.

Story continues

Click here to read the full article.

In 2016, Kim also went on to win another gold medal at the Winter Youth Olympics. She made history by becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the event and was picked as the flag bearer for her team—another first, as she was the first person from her sport to be given the honor. Following her Youth Olympics win, Kim spent the next two years training and preparing for her official Winter Olympics debut at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If her track record is any indication, it was no surprise when Kim took home the gold medal in the Women’s Halfpipe Finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She pulled out her 1080 spins again for the competition, this time completing two spins back-to-back and becoming the youngest woman to ever land the gutsy move at an Olympic game at the age of 17.

That’s a long list of achievements—and Chloe Kim’s net worth is certainly reflective of all the hard work and talent that went into making those wins happen. But what is Chloe Kim’s net worth, exactly? For everything we know about how much Chloe Kim is worth—including how much she makes per year and what she stands to make at the Winter Olympic games—just keep on reading up ahead.

What is Chloe Kim’s Olympics salary?

Image: AP Photo/Morry Gash.

So, what is Chloe Kim’s Olympics salary? Although athletes aren’t paid for competing alone, the U.S. Olympic Committee does offer hefty reward funds to any athlete who can bring home a medal for America. According to USA Today, U.S. Olympians are eligible to earn $37,500 for each gold medal they win, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, team members split the pot evenly; but when it comes to individual rounds, solo players get the whole prize pot for themselves.

These figures mark a 50 percent increase from the 2016 Olympics and were put into practice during the 2018 Winter Olympics, where Kim took home the gold for the Women’s Halfpipe event with a close-to-perfect score of 98.25 points. This win made Kim the youngest woman to ever win gold at the Olympics in the halfpipe—not to mention, it earned her that $37,500 prize money!

How much does Chloe Kim make per year?

While Chloe Kim’s salary has yet to be publicly reported, a recent profile in TIME Magazine hints that the snowboarder’s annual endorsement income is in the “mid-seven figures” alone, according to an industry source. This could mean that Chloe Kim’s salary ranges anywhere between $3 to $6 million per year—and that’s just from her sponsorships with brands like Toyota, Monster Energy, Target and more. The young athlete also stands to earn tens of thousands more thanks to her prize pot earnings at events like the X Games, where athletes take home $50,000 for the top prize.

What is Chloe Kim’s net worth?

With all of her record-shattering wins and endorsement deals throughout the years, Chloe Kim’s net worth is bound to be impressive. But how impressive are we talking? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chloe Kim’s net worth is a cool $400,000. However, this estimate was last updated before the 2022 Winter Olympics, around the same time when an industry source told TIME that the snowboarder earns millions from her endorsements—so, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Chloe Kim’s net worth is even larger as of 2022!

"Total Olympics" by Jeremy Fuchs

Buy: ‘Total Olympics’ by Jeremy Fuchs $9.99+

For more about the Olympics, check out Jeremy Fuchs’ 2021 book, Total Olympics: Every Obscure, Hilarious, Dramatic, and Inspiring Tale Worth Knowing. The book, which was called an “indispensable Olympic resource” and “pure fun” by The New York Times, follows the history of the Olympics, from how it began in a Victorian English town called Much Wenlock to the discontinued sports that are no longer around like tug of war, firefighting, painting and, yes, live pigeon shooting. The bestseller, which features hundreds of true tales and historical photographs, also includes stories from both internationally known and little known athletes like gymnast Shun Fujimoto, who led his team to victory with a broken knee.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

New Entertainment Newsletter

Best of StyleCaster