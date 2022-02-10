What you missed: Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen win gold for Team USA

After a slow start in Beijing, Team USA had a massive outing on Thursday at the Olympics.

Both Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen picked up gold medals on Thursday, bringing the Americans’ count to three. Here’s everything you missed overnight:

Chloe Kim again wins gold in halfpipe

Once again, Chloe Kim left the halfpipe at the Olympics on top.

Kim dominated the women’s halfpipe competition on Thursday morning in Beijing, and claimed her second consecutive gold medal in the event.

Kim went off on her first run of the day, and posted a 94.00 to quickly surge to the top of the leaderboard. That run held through all three rounds , which gave Kim her second straight gold medal in the halfpipe.

Kim, after winning the gold at the PyeongChang Games in 2018, won the world championships in the event both in 2019 and in 2021. She now has 10 wins in 14 starts, and has won all five of her World Cup events since 2018.

Kim’s gold medal marked just the second for Team USA in Beijing.

Nathan Chen wins gold with stunning free skate

Four years after a disappointing run in PyeongChang, Nathan Chen has his gold medal .

Chen posted a 218.63 in the free skate on Thursday in Beijing with a near-flawless run to Elton John’s “Rocketman.” That, paired with his short program from earlier in the week, gave him a total score of 332.60 to claim the gold medal over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama.

What a Free Skate from Nathan Chen!



Nathan is AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/5dxRkPjLLW — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Chen is now the sixth American man to win a single figure skating title. His gold medal is the third of the Games for the United States.

Nathan Chen celebrates after winning a gold medal in Beijing on Thursday. (Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

IOC, others stay quiet amid latest Russian scandal

While there are reports that Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, nearly everyone in Beijing is staying quiet about the country’s latest doping scandal.

Valieva, meanwhile, continued practicing Thursday for the women’s singles competition. The 15-year-old will be a medal favorite in next week’s event if she is allowed to compete.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams didn’t say much about the situation on Thursday, and several other Russian skaters declined to comment, too. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons said that the issue has the credibility of the Olympic movement as a whole “teetering on the edge.”

Valieva reportedly tested positive for a banned heart medication after competing in the team event. The Russians won gold over the United States and Japan on Monday, but the medals have yet to be given out. The IOC has only said that this is a “legal issue,” as Valieva is a minor and minors are punished differently under the World Anti-Doping Code.