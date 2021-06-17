Chloe Dygert and Lawson Craddock Are Your New Time Trial National Champions

Photo credit: Bas Czerwinski - Getty Images

At the U.S. Pro Road National Championships on June 17, Chloe Dygert won the women’s time trial, while Lawson Craddock won the men’s time trial. Both are set to go to the Tokyo Olympics.

Other Olympics-bound cyclists made the podium as well: Amber Neben came in second and Leah Thomas came in third.

Next on the national championships schedule is the criterium on June 18 and the road race on June 20.

The U.S. Pro Road National Championships have kicked off in Knoxville, Tennessee—and the results are already proving promising for the cyclists who will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chloe Dygert of Canyon//SRAM won the 23.6K women’s elite time trial on June 17 with a time of 30:11. Amber Neben of Cogeas Mettler Look came in second place, 27 seconds behind; and Leah Thomas of Movistar came in third, 50 seconds back.

This is the first sign of a sure comeback we’ve seen from Dygert since her devastating crash during the time trial at world championships last September, which resulted in a large laceration above her left knee. In the weeks following her crash, it came to light that Dygert had liked several racist and transphobic tweets. She’s laid low on social media ever since, last posting recovery updates in December.

Lawson Craddock of EF Education-Nippo took the win in the 34.9K men’s elite time trial with a time of 41:33. He’s followed by Chad Haga of Team DSM in second, who was 17 seconds back, and Tejay van Garderen of EF Education-Nippo in third, who was 29 seconds back.

It’s a great result for Van Garderen, who announced his retirement just days prior on June 15. The upcoming national championship road race will be his last race as a pro cyclist.

The women’s podium winners—Dygert, Neben, and Thomas—are all headed to the Tokyo Olympics next month, along with Craddock. The full U.S. Olympic cycling team was recently announced on June 10. Dygert, Neben, and Craddock are expected to compete in the time trial.

Next up at nationals is the criterium on June 18 and the road race on June 20.

