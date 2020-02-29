Chloe Dygert breaks world record, keeps perfect record with another world title

Chloe Dygert extended her perfect world track cycling championships record with another world record, winning the individual pursuit in Berlin on Saturday.

Dygert, an Olympic team pursuit silver medalist, has entered seven career track worlds events and won all of them — all individual and team pursuits. The individual pursuit is not on the Olympic program.

In Saturday’s final, Dygert crushed German veteran Lisa Brennauer by 5.61 seconds, lowering her own world record for the second time on the day. She clocked 3 minutes, 16.937 seconds over 3000m.

Earlier in qualifying, Dygert broke her world record by clocking 3:17.283. She took nearly three seconds off her previous mark from 2018. Dygert has lowered countrywoman Sarah Hammer‘s 2010 record four times by a combined five seconds.

Track worlds conclude Sunday.

