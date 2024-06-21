CHKD Sports Medicine physical therapist headed to France with U.S. Olympic team

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As a physical therapist and trainer at CHKD Sports Medicine in Chesapeake, Ashley Koto keeps young gymnasts’ bodies in balance and ready for state and local competitions, but next month she’ll board a flight to France to work with the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team ahead of the summer Olympics.

“I am definitely very excited,” Koto said. “It’s definitely a great opportunity.”

Koto has been working with U.S. Gymnastics since 2022, traveling to competitions in Antalya, Turkey, Paris, France and Jesalo, Italy.

“It is on another level,” Koto said. “I mean, even just going to some of these other competitions, like I feel the pressure being out there. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

The team will travel together, then when the Olympic athletes go to Paris, Koto and the alternates will go to a facility just north of the city to train.

Once competition starts, alternates can no longer be subbed in — and they’ll all go home. That is kind of a bummer.

“I know it is, but I mean, I’m excited anyways,” Koto said. “Like, it’s just amazing, even not to be at the Olympics, but everything else that I’ve done with them is just a joy.”

When the competitions come on television, Koto will be watching just like the rest of us.

In four more years, who knows?

“I’m definitely hoping to stay on with the team,” Koto said, “and see what comes next.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.