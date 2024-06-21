Chiwome signs new four-year deal

[Getty Images]

Wolves striker Leon Chiwome has signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2028.

The 18-year-old played four times for Wolves last season, including two starts in the Premier League, before picking up an injury in training in April that ended his season.

Speaking about Chiwome's new deal, sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club website: "Leon stepped up last year in a tough time, when we had some injuries, and showed the potential he has.

"At the moment, the plan is for him to stay with us, develop under Gary [O'Neil, head coach], his staff and James [Collins] with the under-21s, but while the window is open, there are other possibilities."