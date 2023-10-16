Club America beat Chivas thanks to Quinones double in front of 86,000 at Rose Bowl

Club America beat Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 as the Superclasico rivals clashed in front of over 86,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

WATCH CHIVAS vs AMERICA REPLAY ON PEACOCK

After plenty of pressure early in the first half from Chivas, who forced Oscar Jimenez into a string of good stops, Julian Quinones then scored a stunning opener as he lobbed home perfectly to send the America fans wild.

After a superb cross into the box, Quinones then squeezed another effort just over the line early in the second half and America went close to adding to their 2-0 advantage on many occasions but in the end won comfortably.

It has been quite the week for Quinones, as the Colombian forward had just received Mexican citizenship and celebrated in style as El Tri fans will be hoping he can translate his incredible club on to the international stage in the future.

The game was delayed with less than 10 minutes to go as both sets of fans let off fireworks, flares and other pyro, but the referee continued the friendly once the smoke had cleared and then blew the whistle right at the 90th minute, much to the despair of the Chivas players and staff.

Club America is on pace to win the Apertura this season, nine points clear of Chivas, and America is the only club with more overall titles (13) than Guadalajara's (12).

Chivas vs America video highlights

Full video highlights here

⚽ ¡GOOOOOL DEL AMÉRICA! ¡GOL DE JULIÁN QUIÑONES!



Primer tanto del delantero en el #ClásicoDeMéxico... ¡Y de qué manera!



Chivas 0-1 América



EN VIVO por Telemundo y Peacock TV ➡️ https://t.co/WCfJdKbw61#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/5NoBVPt3vy — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) October 16, 2023

Focus on Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas got back to winning ways with a 4-1 derby victory against Atlas last time out, with a Ricardo Marin brace leading the way and Roberto Alvarado posting a goal and an assist. Twenty-six year old defender Alan Mozo is in a rich vein of form and will be key to stopping America.

Focus on Club America

Colombian forward Julian Quinones is second in the Apertura for goal contributions, his nine set just behind Tigres' Andre-Pierre Gignac and Santos Laguna's Juan Brunetta. America has been a ball-moving machine, as Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, and Richard Sanchez rank 1-3 in Liga MX for accurate passes per 90 minutes. Table-topping America lead the league in goals scored and fewest goals conceded.