Chivas vs America, live! How to watch Liga MX Clausura 2024 semifinals en Espanol, stream link, TV

Two of the biggest clubs in North America meet in a huge match on Wednesday, as Chivas de Guadalajara tangles with Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura semifinals at 10pm ET on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

STREAM CHIVAS VS AMERICA LIVE

The winner over two legs will meet the winner of Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the final, with the first leg on May 23 and the second leg on May 26.

Club America needed penalties to get past Pachuca following 1-1 quarterfinal first and second legs. Guadalajara beat Toluca 1-0 over wo legs.

Fútbol Estelar Chivas Extra airs live at 9 pm ET before the match and Midnight after the match on Universo and Peacock. Telemundo's award-winning commentary team will lead coverage from Guadalajara with Emmy Award-winning sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz and Zona Mixta anchor Veronica Rodriguez as hosts.

Experienced Spanish-language commentator Jorge Calvo will provide play-by-play narration, while former Mexico National Team and Chivas player Manuel Sol offers in-depth analysis.

Follow all the action as it happens and join the conversation on @TelemundoDeportes Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, using #ChivasEnTelemundo and #TelemundoDeportes.