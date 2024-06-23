Chisnall claims first European Tour victory of 2024

Dave Chisnall has now won seven European Tour events overall [Getty Images]

Dave Chisnall claimed his first European Tour victory of the year as he won the European Darts Open in Germany on Sunday.

The eighth European Tour event in Leverkusen was taken over by England supporters in Germany for Euro 2024, and they watched Chisnall beat Ross Smith 8-6 in an all-English final.

Smith survived a match dart to beat Josh Rock in the third round, before beating Gian van Veen 6-5 and Michael Smith 7-5 to reach the final.

Ryan Searle earned a shock first win over Michael van Gerwen before Chisnall knocked him out of the quarter-finals in a final-leg decider.

The world number seven then thrashed Damon Heta 7-1 before claiming his first European Tour win since the Hungarian Darts Trophy in September and his seventh overall.

"Nice to get the Euro Tour win," Chisnall said on X. "Hopefully not the only Englishman to be winning stuff in Germany this summer."