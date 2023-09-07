Chisholm Jr.'s three-run HR (16)
Jazz Chisholm belts a three-run home run to left field, extending the Marlins' lead to 5-1 in the 5th inning
Alcantara will be out 15 games due to a forearm injury, while Soler it out due to an oblique strain.
The return of the college football season was glorious, but now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
Israel Adesanya is closing ground on the legendary Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight in MMA history. He's still in his prime and has an opportunity to add to his list of accomplishments.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
Name, image and likeness rules mean that if Caleb Williams chose to stay at USC for another year, he's still going to get paid.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
The ability of these new quarterbacks is changing the landscape of how teams are approaching the game as a whole. Look no further than the NFL's current budding dynasty.
Two old teammates square off Wednesday.
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
No team looked better in August than the Steelers.
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.