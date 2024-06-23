Chisholm gets Marlins’ victory off to a fast start in the unusual spot of designated hitter

If you’re an avid follower of unusual stats, you might have predicted that Miami Marlins’ leadoff man Jazz Chisholm Jr. would have a super Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

That’s because in 12 games played on Sundays this season, Chisholm led all players in the majors in RBI (17) and ranked second in the National League in total bases (32) and OPS (1.155).

So, it stood to reason that the speedy spark plug would ignite an offense shut out the day before.

Chisholm had two hits, an RBI and scored a run — one of Miami’s six in the first three innings — and the Marlins held on for a 6-4 win to end their six-game homestand 4-2.

“It’s always important to go out there and score runs first,” Chisholm said. “We know how hard it is to play from behind, and when you get that early lead on the other team, it’s hard for them to come back.”

The Mariners had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth, but second baseman Otto Lopez leapt high and snatched Julio Rodriguez’s sharp liner off Tanner Scott.

“Really good catch,” manager Skip Schumaker said.

In the lineup as a designated hitter for the second time in his career, Chisholm started things off with a double off the right-field wall, sliding headfirst into second base.

Chisholm, who left Saturday’s game early because of right biceps tightness, then aggressively tagged up on Josh Bell’s fly out to left field, again sliding headfirst, and trotted home from third on Jake Burger’s two-out single.

Nick Gordon followed by crushing Bryce Miller’s 94 mph fastball to right field for a three-run home run.

The 366-foot shot was Gordon’s first homer since May 31 and doubled his RBI total for this month.

“I just wanted to get a ball I could drive,” said Gordon, who started in center field in place of Chisholm. “It always feels good to hit a homer.”

In the second inning, Chisholm dropped a run-scoring single in front of onrushing right fielder Dominic Canzone. And in the third, Jesús Sánchez bashed a 429-foot solo home run to right center.

“It definitely set the tone,” Gordon said of the Marlins’ strong offensive start. “When you put runs up like that, it helps our pitchers settle in a little earlier.”

Making his first career major-league start after being selected from Triple A Jacksonville, right-hander Kyle Tyler allowed three hits and two runs in four innings for a no-decision.

“I’d say it went really well,” said Tyler, who made three consecutive scoreless starts for Jacksonville. He had pitched 18 1/3 innings in eight career MLB games before Sunday. “I was definitely nervous to start, but once the game got going, everything settled in, and I was able to go out and pitch the way I know how.”

After surrendering a two-run home run to Luke Raley just inside the left-field foul pole with two outs in the fourth, Tyler walked the next batter on four consecutive balls.

That prompted a mound visit from pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., who Tyler said told him to “slow down.” The next pitch, Mitch Haniger grounded out to short.

Schumaker decided to turn to his bullpen at that point, giving the ball to A.J. Puk for the next two innings. Puk retired all six batters he faced, striking out two.

“If we didn’t have Puk for multiple innings, I don’t think I would have gone to him, but we have the benefit of having three lefties in the bullpen, and when you have the lead, you go to your strength,” Schumaker said. “And I know the strength is our bullpen.”

The Marlins will start a seven-game road trip Monday with three games Kansas City, followed by four in Philadelphia.

Garrett placed on IL

Braxton Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list — retroactive to Thursday — with left forearm flexor strain.

“I felt it a little bit towards the end of my last start, but I didn’t want to overreact, just see how recovery [went],” said Garrett, who pitched seven innings June 17 against the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits. “And then come bullpen [Friday], it still hadn’t gone away. So, that’s when I said something.”

Also Sunday, lefty Jesús Luzardo (lumbar stress reaction) was transferred to the 60-day IL, along with right-hander Edward Cabrera (shoulder).

Like Luzardo and Cabrera, this is Garrett’s second stint on the IL.

“Yeah, it stinks. I never want to be hurt,” Garrett said. “It’s a time where we’re a little low on pitching, and it makes me feel bad. Hopefully I can get back, throwing good, as soon as possible.”

Sánchez debuts

Making his Marlins debut, catcher Alí Sánchez threw out Ryan Bliss trying to steal second base in the third inning. Sánchez, who replaced Christian Bethancourt as backup to Nick Fortes, “will catch a couple times a week,” Schumaker said Friday. …

Tim Anderson was not in the lineup Sunday — his 31st birthday. Vidal Bruján started at shortstop.

Roster shuffle

Like Tyler, lefty Kent Emanuel was selected from Jacksonville. Right-hander Shaun Anderson was optioned to Jacksonville one day after allowing six runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 innings in his second start for the Marlins.