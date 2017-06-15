Chisenhall homers, drives in 5 as Indians rout Dodgers 12-5

Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall, center, is congratulated by Edwin Encarnacion, right, and Carlos Santana after Chisenhall hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Cleveland. Encarnacion and Santana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.

Chisenhall's 415-foot drive in fifth inning on the second pitch from Ross Stripling opened up a four-run lead for Josh Tomlin (4-8), who struggled after being staked to a 5-0 lead. Chisenhall added a two-run single in the sixth.

Cleveland stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak and moved back over .500.

Edwin Encarnacion homered off Rich Hill (3-3), reached base five times and scored four runs as Cleveland won for just the second time in 11 interleague games.

Rookie Cody Bellinger homered again for the Dodgers. He touched up Tomlin for a line-drive homer in the fourth, his 18th home run in 47 games. Only New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit more through 47 games, slugging 19.

Tomlin got help from Cleveland's offense and did just enough to cool off the Dodgers, who were down 5-0 after two innings but closed within a run in the fifth on Yasiel Puig's RBI double and Chris Taylor's two-run homer.

Hill, who was facing the Indians for the first time since leaving as a free after the 2013 season, walked Encarnacion opening the fifth and was pulled for Stripling after Carlos Santana singled.

Chisenhall, batting for Austin Jackson, took one pitch before sending his eighth homer, and second as a pinch-hitter, into the seats in right to make it 8-4.

The Indians added three runs with two outs in the sixth on Chisenhall's single and Roberto Perez's broken-bat blooper.

Encarnacion capped a two-run second with a homer onto the pedestrian plaza in left. The shot came after Jose Ramirez drove home Daniel Robertson from first with a perfectly executed hit-and-run to make it 4-0.

The Indians didn't waste any time against Hill, scoring three runs in the first off the left-hander, who allowed four singles and forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer had RBI singles as Cleveland took the lead for the first time in the series.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona didn't have second baseman Jason Kipnis (stiff neck) or Michael Brantley, who was with his wife, Melissa, as the couple is expecting its fourth child.

Puig drove in a run as he continues to play while appealing a one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture to Cleveland fans in the series opener.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez received a second opinion on his back injury, which confirmed he has a herniated disc. He'll likely receive an epidural, and there's no timetable on his return. ... LHP Julio Urias (shoulder inflammation) has been shut down indefinitely. The 20-year-old phenom is on the disabled list at Triple-A Oklahoma City after being up with the Dodgers earlier this season.

Indians: Kipnis missed his second straight game, but the injury isn't supposed to keep him out for any significant time.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Stay in Ohio and open a three-game series in Cincinnati with Alex Wood (6-0) starting for the second time against the Reds since June 10. The left-hander has 67 strikeouts in just 53 2/3 innings.

Indians: Carlos Carrasco starts the opener of a four-game series at first-place Minnesota. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.13 ERA in six road outings this season.

---

