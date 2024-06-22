Chips, putts and prizes, Palestine Area Chamber hosts successful tournament

Jun. 21—The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce held a golf tournament this past weekend at the Wildcat Golf Course.

The event brought together the businesses and residents of Palestine, letting new friendships blossom, and old partnerships be renewed.

The tournament also had a charitable component, as some of the proceeds were sent to CASA of Trinity Valley, a group that advocates for children.

Palestine High School graduates Hudson Dear and Reed Braly took home the gold, and a hefty $600 prize, battling against a talented field of competitors. Braly and Hudson are both scratch golfers, and competed for the PHS golf team. The duo won the lion's share of the $1,500 of prize money, and Hudson was the largest single winner of the day, taking home half of the grand prize, plus $100 for having the longest drive of the day.

Hudson is also currently in the running for a $1,500 scholarship as a Community Hero, which you can read more about above in PHS graduate Hudson Dear nominated for Community Hero of the Year.

Second prize for the event went to Andrew York and Taylor Parker, winning $400 in the process.

Chantz Brooks and Camren Green rounded out the podium, taking $200 and third place, and Green would also win $100 in the putt challenge.

Finishing out the winners circle was Jacob Congleton, who also pocketed $100 for winning the closest to the pin challenge.

According to Executive Director Angela Howell-Fields, the Chamber is hoping to make the golf event a more regular occurrence, and the success of this year's tournament will go a long way in fueling future iterations. She also credits PHS Golf Coach Michael Dear for his efforts to help make the event go smoothly.

"We really enjoyed hosting our first golf tournament. It's been several years since the Chamber hosted and it was a first for myself and the ladies at the Chamber," Howell-Fields said. "It went well, ran smoothly and was a lot of fun. Coach Dear was our guide and we are so thankful for him. We hope to make it a bi-annual event and we are already looking forward to the next one."