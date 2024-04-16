'When the chips are down, we crumble'

[BBC]

I was full of praise for Rangers after their second-half revival in the Old Firm derby last week.

On Sunday, however, the performance lacked energy, belief and shape. A 3-2 loss to Ross County feels pivotal in the title race, and not in a positive way from a light blue perspective.

The starting line-up looked good on paper, but it turned out to be a shambolic showing from the midfielder.

Time and time again it emptied, allowing Ross County to break on us with John Lundstram on his own trying to deal with several Staggies players running from deep.

The manager didn’t change it at half-time. Dujon Sterling should have been on for Kieran Dowell to give the team a bit more physicality in there. It was the wrong call bringing on Tom Lawrence and a similar pattern followed.

Frankly, we deserved nothing from the game. Going forward, we need to solidify the midfield. We need pace, legs and power in there. We are far too easy to play through, especially when the opposition create turnover opportunities.

But with six goals conceded in the last two matches and just one win in our last four matches, we seem to be hitting a poor patch of form at just the wrong time.

I’d be surprised if we go on to win the title now. But as fans, you cannot have an impact on anything. All you can do at this point is hope that Rangers finally manage to play that Dundee game and pick up the three points ahead of the top-six split.

When the chips are down, we seem to crumble. This season appears to be no different, unfortunately.