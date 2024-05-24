Chippewa Falls wins girls track and field sectional title at Hudson

Division 1 track and field sectionals were held at Hudson Thursday and Chippewa Falls was atop the girls standings in total points. The Cardinals, along with several other area schools will be sending a number of athletes to state.

Chippewa Falls had 79.5 points in the girls team standings. Second place Stevens Point had 68.5. Eau Claire Memorial had 59, good for sixth, and Eau Claire North and Menomonie placed 10th and 11th respectively.

On the boys side, Stevens Point won the regional with 102 points, 19.5 more than second-place Hudson. Chippewa Falls came in fifth with 70 points, Memorial was in seventh with 53 and Menomonie and North came in 11th and 13th.

Individually, Memorial will send the team of Luke Beeksma, Isaac Mangrum, Will Pongonis and Will Sylvester to state after they finished third in the 4x800 relay. Parker Dewey won the 1600 meter and will also be advancing to the state tournament. The senior also placed second in the 800 meter.

Memorial is sending another team in Khail Belden, Sam Cotton, Andrew Simpson and Jake Weigel who teamed up to win the 4x100 relay. Weigel also placed third in long jump.

The Menomonie boys will have one representative at state in Jaevon Berg who finished second on the high jump.

Chippewa Falls will send a host of team members to state. On the boys side, the team of Talen Shilts, Jackson LeMay, Carter Bowe and Jackson Bohland placed second in the 4x200 relay. Lemay also won the 200 meter dash.

In the 400 meter, Sam Hebert and Ethan Faschingbauer finished first and second respectively.

The highlight came in the 4x400 where Faschingbauer, LeMay, Bowe and Hebert ran a 3:17.22. Not only was that first place, but the four broke the school record that they set just this past Monday according to the team’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter — CFTrackandField.

Collin Clary was the last boys state qualifier for the Cardinals and will be going to state in pole vault.

On the girls side, Chippewa Falls will send the team of Taylor Mosher, Ella Spaeth, Jada Wood and Olivia Sedlacek to state after winning the 4x200. Sedlacek also won the 200 meter and Wood finished third in the event

Ava Krista, who dominated several field events at regionals, won the long and triple jump competitions.

Menomonie will send several girls to state as well. Bella Drake, Brooklyn Hoff, Madison Lehman and Lauren McCalla finished third in the 4x800, McCalla also coming in second on the 1600 meter and winning the 800 meter.

North had a couple of girls qualifiers in field events. Bernie Barnhardt won the discus throw while finishing in second in the shotput. Josie Larson came in third on the discus throw. Meghan Bushbeck came in third on the long jump.

Memorial will also send competitors to the girls state competition. Raya Shaw and Gracie Berglund were standouts, Shaw winning the 400 meter, and Berglund finishing in second in the girls 100 meter.

The duo also finished third in the 4x400 with Alexa Pluth and Morgan Dewey.

The state tournament will be held from May 31-June 1 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse. Full sectional results for all divisions can be found at wiaawi.org.