Chip Vaughn joining Jets staff as defensive assistant

The New York Jets have added Chip Vaughn to their defensive coaching staff, according to Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Vaughn had spent the past two seasons as a defensive backs coach at the Air Force Academy. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Vaughn will fill a defensive assistant role that was vacated by the departure of Eric Sanders to Stanford.

Vaughn played for Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams with the New Orleans Saints in 2009. Vaughn was a fourth-round pick by the Saints that season out of Wake Forest. He did not appear in a regular season game for the team and played in just three games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

Vaughn also spent two years playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.