Chip Trayanum commits to Kentucky after Ohio State transfer

Kentucky football made early waves in the transfer portal last Wednesday with the addition of Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a former five-star recruit.

Now, the Wildcats have added a talented running back from one of college football's top programs to join him in the backfield.

Ohio State transfer Chip Trayanum, the Buckeyes’ No. 2 rusher during the 2023 season, has committed to coach Mark Stoops and Kentucky, he announced on social media Tuesday.

“Let’s Work BBN,” he wrote in his post.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Trayanum was productive out of the Buckeyes’ backfield in 2023, rushing for 373 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Most notably, he scored the game-winning one-yard touchdown run in his team’s Sept. 23 win at Notre Dame.

His yardage and touchdown totals were second only to TreVeyon Henderson, one of the top running backs in college football this season.

The 2023 season was Trayanum’s second with Ohio State after he spent the previous two seasons at Arizona State.

At Kentucky, he’ll be a key figure in trying to replace the production of outgoing star running back Ray Davis, who rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

Trayanum might be able to provide the Wildcats with more than just carries, too.

When he transferred to Ohio State in Jan. 2022, he was set to play linebacker for the Buckeyes, but was thrust into the running back rotation because of depth concerns at the position. In 2022, he had 13 tackles for Ohio State.

An Akron, Ohio native, Trayanum was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State transfer running back Chip Trayanum commits to Kentucky