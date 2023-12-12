Chip Trayanum announces transfer to SEC school

One of the most memorable moments of the season for Ohio State football is when it went into South Bend, Indiana, and beat Notre Dame in the last few seconds of the contest. It was a two-minute (actually less than that) drive for the ages with quarterback Kyle McCord pulling the strings.

While McCord engineered the drive all the way down the field, it was running back, Chip Trayanum, that scored the winning 1-yard plunge with just a few seconds remaining for a 17-14 victory. Last year was Trayanum’s second year in the scarlet and gray after transferring from Arizona State before the 2022 season as a linebacker.

That touchdown at Notre Dame was the highlight of the year for Trayanum. Once running back TreVeyon Henderson got healthy, he got the lion’s share of the carries and became a dynamic playmaker on the ground. “Chip” finished the season as the second-leading rusher for the Buckeyes with 373 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries (4.4 avg.).

Trayanum entered the transfer portal on December 4, and since then there’s been speculation on where he could end up. The end of that speculation came on Tuesday when he announced his commitment (subscription may be required) to the University of Kentucky.

Of course, as we always say … once a Buckeye always a Buckeye, so we’ll be rooting for the Ohio native to do well down in the Bluegrass state. He has one season of eligibility left.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire