Chip Trayanum adds versatile piece to Ohio State football's offense

Chip Trayanum took a handoff, cut to his left to bypass a linebacker and bounced outside for a 17-yard gain early in the first quarter of Ohio State’s season-opening win at Indiana last Saturday.

It was the following play that was even more eye-catching.

Rather than lining up as the tailback in the backfield, he crouched between quarterback Kyle McCord and fellow running back Miyan Williams, positioned as a fullback in an I-formation.

Upon the snap, Trayanum charged ahead as a lead blocker, pushing aside a defensive back and allowing Williams to cross the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown.

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum (right) lined up in front of and then blocked for Miyan Williams (left) on Williams' 7-yard touchdown against Indiana.

Trayanum has proven adept at multiple positions since he transferred from Arizona State. He started out as a linebacker with the Buckeyes last year before moving to the offensive side of the ball and contributed on special teams.

But being featured as a fullback was something different, an expansion of his role.

“For the most part, it’s fun,” Trayanum said, “just because of my love for the game. I love being on the field regardless. Whatever role I can compete and maximize on the field, that’s what I’m going to do.”

In addition to lining up as a running back, Trayanum began practicing as a fullback in preseason training camp following the departure of Mitch Rossi, a tight end who lined up in similar situations in previous years.

“Blocking comes down to how aggressive you want to be at the end of the day,” Trayanum said, “just willing to put a helmet on a helmet.”

Trayanum also enhanced the Buckeyes’ offense as a runner against the Hoosiers, picking up 57 rushing yards on eight carries.

“The more things he can do, the better,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. “Hopefully we can build on that."

For a variety of reasons, Day sees Trayanum as someone who can handle multiple responsibilities in the backfield, a result of a wide-ranging skill set.

He pointed to Trayanum’s “high-end speed,” mentioning the Buckeyes’ GPS tracking has timed him well north of 20 mph.

Then he’s also still a physical runner.

“He’s strong, he’s big,” Day said. “We asked him to put on a little more weight, so he can provide a change of pace and do a little more things than the other backs.

Trayanum also considered his “overall knowledge of the game” as a factor in allowing him to juggle multiple spots.

“I understand a lot,” Trayanum said. “I can pick up a lot. I see a lot on the field as the play is happening. As coaches call it, it’s being a fixer, you have your assignment, but if another assignment blows up, are you going to fix the play and keep it going?”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football uses running back Chip Trayanum as fullback