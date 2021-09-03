From Chip Kelly's offense to anime shows, Bruce Feldman & UCLA's Zach Charbonnet hit all the hot topics

Bruce Feldman catches up with UCLA football's Zach Charbonnet after the running back's sensational Bruins debut when he rushed for three touchdowns and over 100 yards. In their discussion, Feldman and Charbonnet talk about everything from Chip Kelly's offensive scheme, to Disneyland memories, to Charbonnet's Cambodian ancestry. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available in the app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.