Chip Kelly: Zach Charbonnet ‘one of the best practice players I’ve ever been around’

The Seahawks picked another running back in the second round of the draft this year and word on the street is they considered picking UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet even earlier than they did. It’s not hard to see why head coach Pete Carroll is a fan of Charbonnet’s game. Let’s hear what his last coach thinks about him, though.

Here is what former Philadelphia Eagles and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had to say about Charbonnet’s practice habits and work ethic on Seattle Sports radio, according to Mike Dugar at the Athletic:

“He’s probably one of the best practice players I’ve ever been around… He may have been our best special teams practice player, and he never took a snap on special teams. But every day his approach to special teams practice was amazing. It’s just the type of kid he is. He knew that maybe he’s going to have to play (special) teams in the NFL, so he practiced his tail off.”

Kelly may not be the most reliable narrator in the sport, but we’ll take his word on this. Consider it more evidence that second-year back Ken Walker is one of the veterans who may see his starting spot get taken by a rookie this year.

Charbonnet isn’t the only player of Kelly’s that the Seahawks have added, either. Wide receiver Jake Bobo is one of the undrafted free agents that we are projecting to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Seahawks updated 90-man roster after rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire