Chip Kelly upset about new clock rules, Alabama vs. Texas preview & a terrible flight to Barcelona

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.

To kick off the podcast, former colleagues go to battle this Saturday in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide host Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Can Texas pull off the upset? Will Alabama relegate Texas’ marching band to the nosebleed section? We will find out for sure on Saturday.

In other big Saturday matchups, Texas A&M squares off against Miami in a true ladder game, while recently-ranked Colorado hosts Nebraska this weekend. The guys question why Colorado is ranked so low and what more they need to do in order to climb up the national polls.

In the final game of Week 1, the Duke Blue Devils upset the #9 ranked Clemson Tigers, shocking the college football world. The show debates who is at fault for Clemson’s stumble while crediting Duke for being much improved over the last two seasons.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has recently denied that he claimed LSU would beat FSU, although audio from his radio show proves otherwise, leading to a very confusing denial.

Later in the show, Dan bestows a new theme song onto the remaining members of the Pac-2 in the hopes they can find a new home. Also, Purdue made waves by losing to Fresno State last weekend, but they may have bounced back after being able to create the world’s smallest drum.

Lastly, a flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had to be turned around after an unfortunate mid-flight accident.

1:00 Alabama vs Texas preview

14:53 Texas A&M vs Miami

19:25 Colorado is hosting Nebraska this weekend

27:13 #9 Clemson gets upset by Duke

33:27 Brian Kelly is denying that he said LSU would beat FSU

38:16 The new Pac-2 theme song

41:08 Some coaches are upset with the new clock rules in college football

46:00 The scripture update

48:11 Purdue is acting up again

49:47 The nightmare flight from Atlanta to Barcelona

