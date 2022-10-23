Chip Kelly, UCLA can’t solve the road-game puzzle in the Pac-12

Chip Kelly went home to Autzen Stadium, his work office for several glorious seasons at the University of Oregon. As our friends at Ducks Wire know well, Kelly retains — and will always have — a deep fondness for Eugene and the UO community. His career took off there. He established a lot of good relationships there.

He won big there.

He coached in a national championship game and multiple Rose Bowls as the leader of the Oregon program.

Kelly has certainly lifted UCLA to a higher level this year, recalling past glories, but one thing he couldn’t do was win on the road in a big Pac-12 game.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire captured Kelly’s reactions on Saturday’s UCLA loss to Oregon in the quotes below:

PLAIN TRUTH

Kelly on his defense:

“We didn’t get stops with our defense when we needed to get stops. That’s a good team that played really well today. We didn’t get the stops when we needed to.”

ON OREGON WR TROY FRANKLIN

“He’s a really good receiver with really good speed, I thought he made a really good outside catch on our sideline. He tracks the ball extremely well. We matched up with him and he beat us deep on a long post. We had a guy there, stride for stride, so give Troy and give Bo (Nix) credit on that play.”

THE OREGON ONSIDE KICK

“I don’t think it changed momentum. We’ve still got to get stops and we didn’t do that. I don’t think the onside kick changed us from getting stops to not getting stops. It’s a correction we’ll have to make, we’ll talk to our players about it and not clear their cleats until after every ball is kicked. There’s a possibility for that and a lot of people do it. We’ll talk about it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

JUST FOR KICKS

“It was too long, too long for fourth down. I think it was fourth and 13, not sure of the exact distance. But we’ve got to not settle for field goals and if it’s fourth and five or six, you’ve got a shot but not in that particular situation.”

AUTZEN STADIUM

“It’s a great place to play, it’s one of the iconic places in college football. Whether you’re the visiting team or the home team, it’s a great experience. It’s a lot better feeling when you’re on the right side, but these fans are great and it’s one of the great places in college football.”

PAC-12 WEEK 8

Home teams went 3-1 this week, the only exception being Cal losing in Berkeley to Washington. This year, home field has mattered a lot in the conference.

GET THIS

Colorado has lost at home to UCLA but has defeated Cal in Boulder. Even the worst team in the Pac-12 is 1-1 at home in the conference. Stanford just won a home conference game over Arizona State. A struggling Oregon State team has won consecutive conference games at home. Washington just scored its lowest point total of the year, despite winning on the road in Berkeley. These are not intimidating road venues (except for Autzen and Rice-Eccles), but teams still struggle when away from home.

BIG GAME OCTOBER

Utah could not win at UCLA on a day when a lot of empty or tarp-covered seats existed in Pasadena. That was October 8.

USC AT UTAH

USC came the closest to solving the big-game road puzzle. Obviously the Pac-12 refs had something to do with that, but still: Utah played its best offensive game of 2022 at home, at night, where it is comfortable. Utah has not played well on the road.

UCLA AT OREGON

The Ducks were flying in their native Eugene habitat. UCLA looked hopelessly out of place and massively outgunned.

THE GOOD NEWS FOR USC

The Trojans play just one more true road game, at Arizona this week. If they get past that, they will have just one loss and will spend all of November in Los Angeles.

USC-UCLA ON NOVEMBER 19

It is technically a road game for USC, but let’s be honest: Half of the Rose Bowl will be filled with Trojan fans. That’s a neutral-site game for all intents and purposes.

THE ADVANTAGE FOR USC

Utah still has to play road games at Washington State and Oregon. Utah must win both games to be in the driver’s seat for the Pac-12 Championship Game. It won’t be easy.

THE UTAH BOTTOM LINE

If Utah does not win out — including those two road games — USC then controls its destiny in the Pac-12 race.

TREND

Utah is unbeaten at home and has two losses on the road.

TREND, CONTINUED

Washington is unbeaten at home and has two losses on the road.

SENSE A PATTERN?

UCLA and USC are unbeaten at home and have one loss on the road.

PLUS THIS FACT, TOO

Washington State’s only home loss is a game in which it led first-place Oregon by 12 with four minutes left, before imploding. The Cougars have lost twice on the road.

BIG PICTURE

Here’s the most amazing fact about home-versus-road splits in the Pac-12 through Week 8: Not one team in the conference has a road conference record which is better than its home record.

FINALLY

If USC does win at Arizona on Oct. 29, and if Oregon wins at Cal, the Trojans and Ducks will be the first Pac-12 teams with three road wins in the conference this season.

