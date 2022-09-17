Chip Kelly: UCLA has lessons to learn from comeback win vs. South Alabama

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The Missouri Tigers made it a clear priority to get wide receiver Luther Burden III more involved in the team's final tuneup before entering SEC play, and the move paid immediate dividends in Saturday's 34-17 victory over Abilene Christian. After the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats' opening drive of the game, Burden received the ensuing punt on a bounce along the left sideline at his own 22-yard line, then followed his blockers across the field before racing down the right stripe for a 78-yard score. ''That's huge when you open up the game with that,'' Cook said.