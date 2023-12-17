Chip Kelly, UCLA end the year with a bowl win over Boise State in Los Angeles

In a stunning turn of events, the UCLA Bruins decided to retain Chip Kelly despite another underwhelming season. Quarterback Dante Moore hit the transfer portal, and questions are swirling in Westwood as the Bruins go to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

However, the Bruins ended the year with a 35-22 win over Boise State in the L.A. Bowl, just a short drive from the UCLA campus.

With Moore in the portal, it was Ethan Garbers (two touchdowns) and Collin Schlee (one score) who produced for the Bruins. UCLA also got a meaningful boost from T.J. Harden, who accumulated 105 yards and a score as well.

The Boise State Broncos had quarterback Taylen Green enter the portal and head for Arkansas, so C.J. Tiller got the start under center. He threw for just 117 yards with no scores. Running back George Holani had 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 66-yard scamper at the end of the fourth quarter.

While questions are swirling around the UCLA program, at least the Bruins ended the season and their Pac-12 existence with a bowl victory. USC fans will enjoy the fact that Chip Kelly definitely won’t be fired heading into 2024 with a bowl victory on the ledger sheet.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire