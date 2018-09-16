Chip Kelly runs team conditioning drill during UCLA loss

Chip Kelly didn’t like the way his team was playing on the field, so he called for running practice drills on the sideline. (AP Photo)

No one said Chip Kelly was going to turn UCLA back into a powerhouse just by stepping on campus.

The Bruins certainly remain one of the bigger projects in the Pac-12 at the moment. An 0-3 start has all but solidified that notion. And if you thought Kelly was going to allow his team to be outscored 113-52 through the first quarter of the season without any repercussions, maybe you don’t exactly remember how the former Oregon coach made his name in college football.

Hint: It wasn’t from his willingness to lead a conventional team.

The latest example came during Saturday’s 38-14 home loss to Fresno State. Feeling like his team wasn’t prepared to play a full four quarters, Kelly didn’t waste any time getting a head start on planning for the rest of the year.





Oh yeah, that’s the Chip Kelly college fans know and love.

This is some extremely Herb Brooks stuff right here. Time will tell whether or not this stunt works to bring the team together, but this is the type of unorthodox coaching you’re guaranteed to get when you hire someone like Kelly.

The fact that the Rose Bowl began to empty out well before the game ended couldn’t have hurt Kelly’s motivation to put his players to work on the sidelines.

A current look at the Rose Bowl, with the Bruins trailing 38-14 with 3:07 to play. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/xk8yi8ZCWW — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) September 16, 2018

There’s pressure on Kelly to show progress every step of the way. He might not have the most talented team right now, but he clearly wants them to be the hardest working.

And, yes, a stunt is just a stunt in the end. But for someone used to dominating the Pac 12, getting kicked in the teeth by Fresno State doesn’t begin to cut it.

The Bruins now enter a bye week before traveling to Colorado for their conference opener. Something tells us UCLA players won’t be getting too much rest before they face the Buffaloes.

