CHIP KELLY RETAINED BY UCLA THANKS TO BLOWOUT WIN OVER USC AND LINCOLN RILEY

Matt Zemek
·6 min read

Oh my goodness. When UCLA lost 33-7 to lowly Cal on Saturday, it seemed that any of the goodwill Chip Kelly had built at UCLA through the win over USC had been squandered. He was back on the hot seat. He undermined confidence in the UCLA fan base. He and his program looked weak and inconsistent. It seemed the pendulum had swung back the other way. He saved his job, and then Chip Kelly reversed himself and did a complete 180. He appeared to be in major trouble once again.

Monday afternoon, the word came down: Chip will get one more season in Westwood.

It might not rate as a huge surprise, but at the very least, it seems like a 50-50 call, something which was far from likely. Chip Kelly’s fate was up in the air, but now he’s safe for one more year. Chip Kelly will lead UCLA into the Big Ten in 2024, per 247Sports.

Reaction was instant and lively, from UCLA fans and elsewhere in the Pac-12 world and throughout the college football community:

