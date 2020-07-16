Chip Kelly can resurrect coaching career if he looks to Bill Belichick

Chip Kelly and Bill Belichick share a lot in common.

Aside from both being football coaches, the two grew up in the same region with similar backgrounds. They have similar personalities, stand-off-ish, dry and somewhat intimidating. They're friends, they're advisors, they defend each other. And both are often misunderstood.

And while both have taken a similar path in their careers, there is a clear distinction from what has made Belichick so successful and why Kelly has fizzled out.

Why has Kelly struggled after such a dominant run at Oregon, and how has Belichick gone from failed Browns head coach to leading a dynasty in New England.

In the latest episode of NBC Sports' ‘Sports Uncovered,' NBCS Boston explores Bill Belichick, the man behind the scenes.

And while exploring a potential root cause between Belichick's failure to success and Kelly's success to failure, something stuck out.

Bill is the master of understanding balance. - Rob Ninkovich (2009–2016) Belichick is an easygoing guy, conversations are always light, he doesn't really take himself too serious as much as other people think that he's this really serious guy. He's caring he's just a very just open relaxed guy. --Rodney Harrison (2003–2008) He's got a good sense of humor. It's just that...that's not him the football coach. That's him the person, and he's always been able to divide church and state. -Charlie Weis (1993-2004)

For Chip Kelly, he lives and breathes football. There is no balance. Football is life.

But, while Belichick and Kelly carry themselves in a similar manner, the balance that the Patriots head coach has established motivates the team, the players.

"You can't be too friendly and you can't be too buddy-buddy with your players- it just doesn't work that way," Rob Ninkovich said. "He's the head coach and you respect that. There's times where you can let loose, but at the end of the day, the coach is going to do with what he thinks is best for the team."

"When he's coaching you, he's going to be very firm, very tough. He's going to make sure everyone understands that he's not going to be your best friend, but you respect that. You try to perform for him. As the years go on, he almost becomes a father figure. You don't want to let him down."

Since leaving Oregon, Kelly has faced stark criticism for dividing locker rooms and playing favorites. He got in rifts with LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson and the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

"Chip Kelly is not comfortable with grown men of our culture," Brandon Boykin alleged after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick in 2015.

After his departure from the Eagles, NBCS Philly wrote: "Kelly no doubt expedited his own demise in ways that had little to with his performance on the sideline. He created a rift in the front office, then made one questionable personnel decision after another. He divided the locker room as well by being impersonal and unwilling to adapt to his players' needs. The whole situation became untenable."

And more recently, J. Brady McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported that 30 players on Kelly's UCLA football team submitted a document asking for a "third-party health official" to oversee compliance when voluntary workouts start believing that Kelly may not have the players' best interests at heart.

Over 20 years, Belichick has won 267 games and six Super Bowl championships. He's adapted, but more importantly, he's a master motivator. He uses humor to drive people.

Chip Kelly went 46-7 as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, leading to a Fiesta Bowl win, two Rose Bowl appearances (one win), and a BCS National Championship appearance. Since then, he went 28-35 as a head coach in the NFL and 7-17 since returning to college football with the Bruins. Kelly has been slow to adapt. He believes his system will win games and can get anyone to execute it. And he fails to connect with players like Belichick does and uses humor as a point of being difficult and unproductive.

Can Kelly turn things around and resurrect his coaching career and build another dynasty? Well, he hasn't shown many signs that things will turn around, but never say never.

Listen to ‘Sports Uncovered: The Bill Belichick you don't know' here or wherever you get your podcasts.

