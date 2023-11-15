Chip Kelly’s potential oust at UCLA could lead to major opportunity for Dan Lanning’s Ducks

A new report on Tuesday afternoon showed that the UCLA Bruins could be close to firing head coach Chip Kelly in the near future, potentially as soon as this week following the game against the rival USC Trojans.

If you’ve been paying attention to college football this season, then that shouldn’t come as a major surprise. The Bruins have had a rough 2023 after a solid start, going into Week 12 with a 6-4 record, and 3-4 in conference play. With losses to Utah, Oregon State, Arizona, and an embarrassing loss to Arizona State this past week, it’s clear that UCLA has subverted expectations this year.

For the Oregon Ducks, that could ultimately be a positive, particularly when it comes to the players who are potentially going to transfer out of the program with a change in the coaching staff.

The most notable of those players is QB Dante Moore, a former 5-star who was committed to the Ducks before offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Eugene to take over as the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Moore was rated as the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2023, and the No. 3 overall quarterback in the class. So far this season, he has played in 8 games, completing 91 of his 175 passing attempts for 1,344 yards, 10 TDs and 7 INTs.

Whether or not you want to argue that he was thrown into the fire too quickly as a true freshman, or he is not living up to expectations is a conversation we can have, but the more pertinent topic is whether or not Moore would choose to stick around in Los Angeles without the coaching staff that recruited him.

Should he choose to enter the transfer portal, you have to imagine that the former 5-star would give a serious look to Oregon, a team that currently has arguably the best offense in the nation under OC Will Stein. Moore also has a previous standing relationship with head coach Dan Lanning.

After this year, Bo Nix will be headed off to the NFL, and while former 5-star recruit Ty Thompson is next in line to take over as the starting QB in 2024, it is expected that the Ducks bring in a transfer portal player to compete for the job.

Could that transfer be Moore? We certainly will have to wait and see, but the report of Chip Kelly potentially being out at UCLA makes it seem like more of a possibility.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire