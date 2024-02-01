Chip Kelly as Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator? Rumors persist

The location of Chip Kelly’s work office in 2024 is still in question. NFL rumors aren’t going away for the UCLA head coach. Would he tire of recruiting to the point that he would take an NFL offensive coordinator job? That question has not been definitively answered, because his name is popping up in connection to the Las Vegas Raiders’ open slot for offensive coordinator.

From our friends at UCLA Wire, we are hearing that this story isn’t dying down:

“UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly is back for one more year as they head to the Big Ten Conference. However, rumblings have swirled about Kelly potentially going back to the NFL — this time as an offensive coordinator.

“While nothing has materialized yet, there have been some rumors swirling around at the Senior Bowl, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Kelly could be eyeing the Raiders OC job.”

It would be quite a story if Kelly left this late in the coaching cycle. Where would UCLA turn if Kelly did bolt for the NFL in February? A new coach would need to deal with transfer portal departures and try to develop a plan to gather new players in the spring portal window, which begins on April 16.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire