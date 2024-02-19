With Chip Kelly gone at UCLA, Bruins face QB questions

With Chip Kelly bolting for the Ohio State offensive coordinator job, will Ethan Garbers still be the starting quarterback for the UCLA Bruins and newly named head coach Deshaun Foster next season?

Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times has reported that “UCLA signed freshmen quarterbacks Karson Gordon from Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal and Henry Hasselbeck from Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers and also will return Collin Schlee, Justyn Martin and Luke Duncan. Garbers should enter camp as the presumptive favorite, but the quarterback room will be crowded.” The L.A. Times report offers more details on UCLA’s situation.

Garbers, a native of Newport Beach, California, had this to say about adversity: “I would just say my entire football career has been resilient and that’s life.”

Garbers transferred to UCLA in 2021 after beginning his career at Washington.

Under Chip Kelly, UCLA (8-5) won a bowl game for the first time during Kelly’s six-year tenure and secured its third consecutive eight-win season, only the second such streak at UCLA since Terry Donahue in 1988.

UCLA’s 2024 recruiting class ranks 83rd in the country. Its overall class of newcomers (including transfers) ranks 69th. The Bruins will also face one of the toughest schedules in the country in their first season in the Big Ten. UCLA plays LSU and Fresno State in its three nonconference games. It draws Oregon, Penn State, Iowa and USC among its Big Ten opponents.

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn should be able to defend Garbers this year. USC’s defense should be greatly improved, but more than that, Lynn studied Garbers when he was on the UCLA coaching staff last year.

Perfect man for the job! We are going to have something special in Westwood! We need the fans support!! https://t.co/uYHFjLZpk5 — Ethan Garbers (@ethan_garbers3) February 12, 2024

