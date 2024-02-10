Advertisement

Chip Kelly 'is going to be an amazing fit': Reactions to Ohio State offensive coordinator hire

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State has a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

After Bill O'Brien left the post three weeks after he was hired for the Boston College head coaching job, the Buckeyes announced the hiring of former UCLA coach Chip Kelly as their next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It's a fit former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is impressed by.

"I think Chip is going to be an amazing fit," Stroud told Yahoo Sports. "He coached coach (Ryan) Day in college, and that's kind of where coach Day got all of his offensive thoughts from and, of course, put his own twists on that. I'm excited to see what Ohio State does this year."

When asked about Kelly's hire, Stroud first credited coach Ryan Day for developing him "into a great quarterback for this league," along with the work Corey Dennis and Todd Fitch did with him.

Here are some more reactions of Kelly's Ohio State hire.

