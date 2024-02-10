Chip Kelly 'is going to be an amazing fit': Reactions to Ohio State offensive coordinator hire

Ohio State has a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

After Bill O'Brien left the post three weeks after he was hired for the Boston College head coaching job, the Buckeyes announced the hiring of former UCLA coach Chip Kelly as their next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It's a fit former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is impressed by.

"I think Chip is going to be an amazing fit," Stroud told Yahoo Sports. "He coached coach (Ryan) Day in college, and that's kind of where coach Day got all of his offensive thoughts from and, of course, put his own twists on that. I'm excited to see what Ohio State does this year."

When asked about Kelly's hire, Stroud first credited coach Ryan Day for developing him "into a great quarterback for this league," along with the work Corey Dennis and Todd Fitch did with him.

CJ Stroud gives his thoughts on Chip Kelly to Ohio State... 💪🏾🅾️🏈💯🔥 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/2GHycrQ0KO — B.Moses (@bmoses30) February 10, 2024

Here are some more reactions of Kelly's Ohio State hire.

Is Ohio State the new 2010 Oregon?

A Chip Kelly offense with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the backfield has all sorts of 2010 Oregon feels. pic.twitter.com/YaqwRNANKf — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 9, 2024

Ohio State is one of the 'haves' in college football

Ohio State is finalizing the hire of Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, and it may be the starkest example yet of how the haves in college football are pulling away from the have-nots. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 9, 2024

Chip Kelly makes another move

If I think of it as Chip Kelly becoming the Dave Grohl of coaching and just playing in a different bunch of bands every other year it makes sense — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 9, 2024

Ohio State fans are excited about Chip Kelly

You know the Ohio State red zone offense will be more efficient under Chip Kelly with the weapons he has 🔥



Scary hours 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZJHpiUsDi0 — BIA 🌰 (@Buckeye_Zone6) February 10, 2024

And UCLA fans feel Chip Kelly is leaving the program in shambles

You're going to read a lot of narratives about why Chip Kelly is leaving (budget, NIL, etc.) but here's why:



He created the worst UCLA football tenure in the modern era, recruited from 2018 on like he was at Indiana, and didn't work very hard. He cratered the job. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) February 9, 2024

