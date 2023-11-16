If Chip Kelly is fired at UCLA, Bruins and Trojans will both have coaching openings

According to a report by 247Sports, the expectation around the UCLA program is that head coach Chip Kelly will be fired.

“I think I’ve done great,” Kelly said.

The statement came following a question about the coach’s near six-year tenure as the leader of UCLA’s football program. Despite the fact that the USC game is just days away, a majority of Kelly’s time with media this week is being spent answering questions about the past.

If Kelly is fired, USC and UCLA will both have major job openings — USC at defensive coordinator, UCLA at head coach and, by extension, every position on staff.

It’s worth exploring which candidates UCLA should consider. Let’s take an early look, reminding ourselves that if USC beats UCLA, Kelly’s firing is guaranteed. If UCLA pulls the upset, Kelly might have a slight chance of saving his job at the 11th hour.

1. Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury is currently an offensive analyst at USC. He could be a strong candidate to land across town at UCLA.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 with the Arizona Cardinals, making one playoff appearance. Before this time in the NFL, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds. He worked at Houston and Texas A&M as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Before coaching Kyler Murray in Arizona, Kingsbury coached several top quarterbacks in college football, including Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum.

With the offensive talent on the West Coast available to recruit, this hire makes perfect sense.

2. Ryan Grubb

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb got two raises, totaling nearly $1 million, last yeat and is now making $2 million. @Lindsay_Schnell has his story and other facts on assistant coaches' pay, with an assist from data wizard John Heasly: https://t.co/UzLMWsiLRn — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) November 16, 2023

Ryan Grubb’s Washington Husky offense has been electric the past couple of years.

A large part of that success is due to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb.

He has practically been with Kalen DeBoer everywhere he’s gone. He has been attached to the hip with DeBoer since 2007. Last season, the UW offense led the nation in passing yards per game, first downs per game, ranking second in total offense, and seventh in scoring.

Grubb has turned around Michael Penix Jr.’s college career, turning him into a Heisman favorite while playing to the strengths of his offense.

He has never been a head coach before, which could be a concern, but he is one of the best offensive minds in the country, which could be a major attraction to UCLA.

3. Jonathan Smith

Oregon State will be aggressive in keeping Jonathan Smith in Corvallis if UCLA or other schools come calling for the 44-year-old head coach. Smith is being paid $4.85 million by Oregon State. Under his direction, OSU is 18-5 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Smith is a winner who was born in Pasadena, so there is a connection to UCLA there. Smith has Oregon State winning at a high level, similar to what Mike Riley achieved roughly 15 years ago

This would be a home run hire for UCLA.

4. Lance Lepiold

Now at ⁦@Tradition⁩: Don’t overthink it, Michigan State. Force Lance Leipold to say no. https://t.co/kFcJj2Eq1P — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) November 15, 2023

Leipold’s head coaching career started at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six Division III national titles in eight years with a combined 109-6 record. He was hired by Buffalo in 2015. He turned the program around, going 7-17 in his first two years and then 30-16 over his final four years. He ended his Buffalo career with two straight bowl wins.

Kansas jumped at the opportunity to pry him away from the MAC. He went 2-10 in Year 1 before engineering a bowl berth in Year 2. Now his Jayhawks are heading to yet another bowl game.

Before Leipold (59 years old) got to Kansas, the Jayhawks had nine total wins in the previous six years.

5. Bryan Harsin

Texas A&M broke the seal. Also, Bryan Harsin is just right there in Boise and you know he can win there. https://t.co/M8MRH1BCFI — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 12, 2023

Bryan Harsin was the head coach at Auburn for only 20 games after a successful tenure with Boise State. He was 9-12 with the Tigers and fans didn’t love him as a cultural fit with the team and in the SEC.

Harsin played quarterback at Boise State from 1995-99 and was hired as head coach at BSU prior to the 2014 season. He finished 69-19 over seven seasons, including six consecutive bowl appearances. The Broncos finished the season in the AP Top 25 in three straight seasons and won three conference championships under Harsin.

That being said, Harsin could land with the Bruins over the Broncos. It’s UCLA. The Bruins have the money to compete and they have the resources they need in the Big Ten.

