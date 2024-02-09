Chip Kelly is expected to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator after pursuing NFL jobs

Chip Kelly spoke to NFL teams about offensive coordinator openings in recent weeks, but he didn't land any of the available positions around the league.

Kelly remained the head coach of UCLA while pursuing those jobs, but it looks like he won't be returning to the school for a seventh season. Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Kelly is expected to be hired as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was expected to take that job, but he is now set to be the next head coach of Boston College. That job opened because Jeff Hafley left the school to become the Packers defensive coordinator and that move along with Kelly's is a sign of how the desirability of some college football head coaching jobs have changed as the landscape of college football has been altered by conference realignment, NIL money and other factors.

Kelly was 35-34 during his time at UCLA, which came after head coaching runs with the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL.