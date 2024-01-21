Chip Kelly draws interest from NFL teams as potential offensive coordinator

Is this real? CBS Sports is saying it is: Chip Kelly really is being considered by some NFL teams, according to the latest whispers from the coaching carousel.

Here’s the link and a piece of intel from the CBS report:

“Multiple sources tell CBS Sports that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has been mentioned as a possible offensive coordinator by multiple head-coaching candidates this cycle, and multiple teams have started due diligence on the former Eagles and 49ers head coach for their potential offensive coordinator vacancy.

“Kelly, 60, has been at UCLA since 2018 with a 35-34 record, including a 25-13 mark in the past three seasons. Kelly ushered in an offensive revolution in the NFL in the 2010s with his hurry-up offense and RPO-laden schemes.”

It would be a godsend for UCLA and UCLA fans if Kelly went to the NFL. The Bruins could start fresh heading into the Big Ten and would have a new leader for their program. Kelly is just not that into recruiting and some of the other demands of modern coaching. He had a machine at Oregon over a decade ago in which the Ducks’ resources and brand name helped him out. He is no longer ahead of the curve the way he was in Eugene. We will see what happens.

