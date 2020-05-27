Chip Kelly was 'the worst communicator,' rubbed people the wrong way with Eagles

Chip Kelly's NFL stint did not go as planned and he's yet to recapture the magic he had while head coach at Oregon.

While the results on the field got ugly in his final season as coach of the Eagles, people didn't exactly think the world of him while he was winning, either.

"I had no relationship with Chip," longtime radio voice of the Eagles Merrill Reese said during the Eagle Eye podcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "None."

One story sticks out to Reese, however.

The Eagles had just destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 33-10 to advance to 9-3 and take control of the NFC East division, all while on Thanksgiving Day in front of a nationally televised audience.

So of course, Reese was hyped about the victory and wanted to congratulate Kelly.

I walked up to him on the plane flying home from Dallas after that great Thanksgiving night game, maybe the best game of his career here, and said, ‘Great game, Chip, it was really fun to call that,' and he looked over and said, ‘Oh,' and turned his head.

Not wanting to talk to the media is one thing and that's nothing new for Chip. But, is it that hard to say "thank you"? The conversation probably wasn't going to last more than a couple of minutes anyways and all Reese was doing was congratulating him.

Reese made it sound like this type of behavior from Kelly was normal while he coached the Eagles.

"He was the worst communicator of any coach I've ever been around," Reese said about Kelly. "I mean, [Rich Kotite] was mercurial, up, down all over the place, but Richie could be warm and nice. You never saw that with Chip."

Kelly went 10-6 in both of his first two seasons as head coach in the NFL which was enough for ownership to give him control over personnel decisions. He then went on to trade away LeSean McCoy, cut Deshaun Jackson, trade for Sam Bradford, and sign Demarco Murray while using a zone-blocking scheme.

The roster moves were so bad that Kelly would be fired 15 games into his third season after starting 6-9. He then would coach the San Francisco 49ers for a season, going 2-14 before being fired again and accepting the head coaching job at UCLA.

