Chip Kell, former Tennessee football player and college hall of famer, dies at 75

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Chip Kell, a College Football Hall of Fame member, has died. He was 75.

Funeral arrangements are pending. He died on May 25 in Cohutta, Georgia.

Kell was among the most punishing linemen of his era. He earned All-America honors twice and All-SEC three times during his UT career from 1967-70.

Kell won the Jacobs Memorial Award twice as the SEC's best blocker. And the Birmingham Quarterback Club tabbed him as the SEC's most outstanding lineman in 1970.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

"Chip Kell was one of the most powerful athletes that I had ever coached at that time," former UT coach and athletics director Doug Dickey said in a news release. "He was way ahead of his time in development by use of weight training, and he became a true leader on the football team."

Kell anchored the UT offensive line during an era of team success.

In 1968, he was the center for the Vols that posted an 8-2-1 record. He moved to guard in 1969, and UT went 9-2 with an SEC title. And the 1970 squad had an 11-1 record and No. 4 ranking in his senior season.

Kell was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 17th round of the 1971 NFL Draft. But he instead played two seasons for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

Kell was also a record-breaking shot putter for the UT track and field team. He won three SEC titles in the event, and he held the school record in the shot put when his career ended.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Chip Kell, former Tennessee football star from 1967-70, dies ay 75