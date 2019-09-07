Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy
Late in the 50-minute session, Larson jumped to the top of the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 185.025 mph.
In five series starts at Indy, Larson’s best finish was fifth in 2016.
Busch ended up second (184.763 mph) and former Brickyard 400 winner Brad Keselowski was third (184.600 mph). Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and William Byron.
About 11 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for a piece of debris located in Turn 2. The session returned to green several minutes later.
Matt DiBenedetto had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as part of a penalty for twice failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
1
42
Chevrolet
14
48.642
185.025
2
1
Chevrolet
12
48.711
0.069
0.069
184.763
3
2
Ford
16
48.754
0.112
0.043
184.600
4
9
Chevrolet
22
48.832
0.190
0.078
184.305
5
43
Chevrolet
13
48.997
0.355
0.165
183.685
6
14
Ford
15
49.092
0.450
0.095
183.329
7
88
Chevrolet
19
49.147
0.505
0.055
183.124
8
12
Ford
12
49.174
0.532
0.027
183.024
9
48
Chevrolet
10
49.261
0.619
0.087
182.700
10
24
Chevrolet
22
49.285
0.643
0.024
182.611
11
11
Toyota
17
49.288
0.646
0.003
182.600
12
18
Toyota
11
49.312
0.670
0.024
182.511
13
20
Toyota
20
49.389
0.747
0.077
182.227
14
22
Ford
17
49.402
0.760
0.013
182.179
15
17
Ford
13
49.464
0.822
0.062
181.951
16
4
Ford
16
49.481
0.839
0.017
181.888
17
8
Chevrolet
17
49.608
0.966
0.127
181.422
18
10
Ford
10
49.661
1.019
0.053
181.229
19
95
Toyota
13
49.719
1.077
0.058
181.017
20
19
Toyota
17
49.781
1.139
0.062
180.792
21
37
Chevrolet
13
49.837
1.195
0.056
180.589
22
41
Ford
13
49.854
1.212
0.017
180.527
23
21
Ford
13
49.869
1.227
0.015
180.473
24
13
Chevrolet
18
49.871
1.229
0.002
180.466
25
3
Chevrolet
14
49.899
1.257
0.028
180.364
26
34
Ford
9
50.221
1.579
0.322
179.208
27
6
Ford
8
50.243
1.601
0.022
179.129
28
36
Ford
10
50.298
1.656
0.055
178.934
29
38
Ford
14
50.313
1.671
0.015
178.880
30
32
Ford
15
50.679
2.037
0.366
177.588
31
47
Chevrolet
14
50.684
2.042
0.005
177.571
32
00
Chevrolet
15
51.143
2.501
0.459
175.977
33
96
Toyota
10
51.249
2.607
0.106
175.613
34
51
Ford
3
51.403
2.761
0.154
175.087
35
77
Chevrolet
9
51.565
2.923
0.162
174.537
36
54
Chevrolet
2
52.004
3.362
0.439
173.064
37
15
Chevrolet
2
52.058
3.416
0.054
172.884
38
27
Chevrolet
3
52.309
3.667
0.251
172.055
39
52
Ford
2
52.385
3.743
0.076
171.805
40
53
Ford
7
52.757
4.115
0.372
170.593