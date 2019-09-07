Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Late in the 50-minute session, Larson jumped to the top of the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 185.025 mph.

In five series starts at Indy, Larson’s best finish was fifth in 2016.

Busch ended up second (184.763 mph) and former Brickyard 400 winner Brad Keselowski was third (184.600 mph). Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and William Byron.

-place cutoff line by 18 points with only Sunday’s Brickyard 400 remaining in the regular season.

About 11 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for a piece of debris located in Turn 2. The session returned to green several minutes later. 

Matt DiBenedetto had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as part of a penalty for twice failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

1

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

14

48.642

 

 

185.025

2

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

12

48.711

0.069

0.069

184.763

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

16

48.754

0.112

0.043

184.600

4

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

22

48.832

0.190

0.078

184.305

5

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

13

48.997

0.355

0.165

183.685

6

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

15

49.092

0.450

0.095

183.329

7

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

19

49.147

0.505

0.055

183.124

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

12

49.174

0.532

0.027

183.024

9

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

10

49.261

0.619

0.087

182.700

10

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

22

49.285

0.643

0.024

182.611

11

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

17

49.288

0.646

0.003

182.600

12

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

11

49.312

0.670

0.024

182.511

13

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

20

49.389

0.747

0.077

182.227

14

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

17

49.402

0.760

0.013

182.179

15

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

13

49.464

0.822

0.062

181.951

16

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

16

49.481

0.839

0.017

181.888

17

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

17

49.608

0.966

0.127

181.422

18

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

10

49.661

1.019

0.053

181.229

19

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

13

49.719

1.077

0.058

181.017

20

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

17

49.781

1.139

0.062

180.792

21

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

13

49.837

1.195

0.056

180.589

22

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

13

49.854

1.212

0.017

180.527

23

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

13

49.869

1.227

0.015

180.473

24

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

18

49.871

1.229

0.002

180.466

25

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

14

49.899

1.257

0.028

180.364

26

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

9

50.221

1.579

0.322

179.208

27

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

8

50.243

1.601

0.022

179.129

28

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

10

50.298

1.656

0.055

178.934

29

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

14

50.313

1.671

0.015

178.880

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

15

50.679

2.037

0.366

177.588

31

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

14

50.684

2.042

0.005

177.571

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

15

51.143

2.501

0.459

175.977

33

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

10

51.249

2.607

0.106

175.613

34

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

3

51.403

2.761

0.154

175.087

35

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

9

51.565

2.923

0.162

174.537

36

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

2

52.004

3.362

0.439

173.064

37

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

2

52.058

3.416

0.054

172.884

38

27

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

3

52.309

3.667

0.251

172.055

39

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Ford

2

52.385

3.743

0.076

171.805

40

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Ford

7

52.757

4.115

0.372

170.593

