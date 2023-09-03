Chip Ganassi confirms Alex Palou will return with IndyCar team to defend title in 2024

After more than a year of speculation over the future of Alex Palout, team owner Chip Ganassi finally left no doubt of where the newly crowned two-time IndyCar champion will be racing in 2024.

Ganassi confirmed Palou will return to the No. 10 Dallara-Honda in an interview with NBC Sports' Kevin Lee after Palou won the Grand Prix of Portland.

"Alex Palou’s going to be in our car," Ganassi said when asked by Lee if Palou would be in Chip Ganassi Racing's 2024 lineup. "I can tell you that. Sure."

Palou's future has been the subject of rampant of massive speculation since he and Ganassi became embroiled in a contract dispute in July 2022. Palou initially committed to driving for Arrow McLaren this year but then agreed to return to Ganassi and fulfill the final season of his deal.

Palou recently told Arrow McLaren that he no longer would be joining the team in 2024, but he's been coy about his plans and said he wouldn't reveal until after the Sept. 10 season finale where he would be driving next year.

But Ganassi always had seemed the most likely destination, barring a surprise offer from a Formula One team.

Palou has won two championships in three seasons at Ganassi, breaking through for his first career victory in the 2021 season-opening debut with the team.

"He's certainly special," Ganassi said. "We noticed that his first weekend, his first race win at Barber. We knew the guy was special. He’s part of our team. We couldn’t be more happy about that.

"He told me (before the race), 'I’m going to wrap it up with a win.' I said, 'OK, great.' He called his shot today."