Chioma Nnadi Named Head of Editorial Content at British 'Vogue'

Photo: Stefan Ruiz/Courtesy of Vogue

On Monday morning, Condé Nast announced that Chioma Nnadi will be the new Head of Editorial Content at British Vogue, beginning Oct. 9. She'll succeed Edward Enninful, who revealed he would be stepping back from the title earlier this summer.

"I am so thrilled that Chioma is joining British Vogue — she is a brilliant and unique talent with real vision, who will take the publication to ever greater heights," said Enninful, in a statement.

"Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation—both here and in the fashion industry at large," said Anna Wintour, chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue in a press release. "I can't think of a more worthy person to follow in [Enninful's] footsteps than Chioma, who has proven herself adept at speaking to our digital audience and has found ways to extend Vogue's reach, authority and influence across all of our platforms."

Nnadi's currently the editor of vogue.com, and co-hosts "The Run-Through," the publication's weekly podcast. She started working at the company thirteen years ago, and has written several of the title's most memorable cover stories.

"I'm beyond excited and honored to have been appointed as British Vogue's Head of Editorial Content. As someone who was born and raised in London, the energy of the city —its boundary-pushing style and creative scene — has shaped the way I look at the world," Nnadi said, in a statement. "Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British. I'm looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energized by our access, point of view and storytelling."

